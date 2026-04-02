New water restrictions begin Friday in Tampa Bay area. What residents need to know

It’s no secret that Florida is experiencing an extreme drought.

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As a result, the Southwest Florida Water Management District has declared a Phase Three Extreme Water Shortage, and new water-use requirements start on Friday.

It includes limits on lawn watering, vehicle washing and aesthetic fountain use. This includes residents with private wells. Restaurants are also only allowed to serve water upon request.

ALSO READ: Stricter outdoor watering restrictions are coming due to ongoing drought

Tampa Bay area residents are starting to get texts and emails from utilities reminding them of the restrictions and encouraging them to “conserve water.”

SWFWMD details ways to save water on its website.

Water district officials say the below-average amount of rainfall last summer means there's nearly a 14-inch deficit, compared with an average year.

Officials say public water supplies are extremely low for this time of year, and the season doesn't usually pick up until June.

Lawn watering will be limited to one day a week. Outdoor use accounts for more than 50% of water used.

ALSO READ: Florida's drought caused a surge in wildfires, and peak season is still ahead

The restrictions apply to Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter counties; portions of Charlotte, Highlands and Lake counties; the city of Dunnellon and The Villages in Marion County; and the portion of Gasparilla Island in Charlotte County.

More specific restrictions – and assigned lawn watering days – vary by county and address.

Normally, residents are issued warnings the first time they violate restrictions. Starting April 17, several counties will issue citations without warning, as directed by SWFWMD.

Click the county or city name to see specific guidance: