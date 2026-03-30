Fighting for street-legal art, blue-night specials, a low-water mark, recipes lost and found

Florida muralists are challenging the state after colorful sidewalk artworks were removed under a state transportation directive. Local water leaders offer ideas to survive the drought. A culinary anthropologist serves up a tasty hobby. And we kick off a new social media segment in partnership with WUSF’s ‘Your Florida” political team.

From road to recovery?

(0:00) Last year, the state told cities to paint over street art because of safety concerns. But the removal sparked an outcry from artists, and many are taking legal action. One, who lost 17 sidewalk panels depicting local historic African American figures, shares why he feels he should be compensated.

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Luther Rosebaro, artist

A little blue bleeds through

(12:02) Wins by Emily Gregory and Brian Nathan have sparked questions about shifting sentiment in Florida. Both centered their campaigns on affordability issues like insurance, education and cost of living. Meghan Bowman, a reporter on WUSF’s “Your Florida” political team, joins us as we begin a new audience-driven segment.

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Meghan Bowman, WUSF “Your Florida” engagement reporter

Down to a splash

(21:03) With rainfall far below normal, the Tampa Bay area has entered stricter Phase 3 water restrictions. That means less lawn watering and more pressure on regional water supplies. We try to get a better understanding from local water officials.

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Michelle Hopkins, Southwest Florida Water Management District regulations director

Tamera McBride, Southwest Florida Water Management District hydrologic data manager

Warren Hogg, Tampa Bay Water chief science officer

Susan Haddock, Hillsborough County Extension, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences

Recipes best served old

(36:10) When popular restaurants go out of business, their recipes often vanish with them. A Tampa chef is collecting and recreating those dishes to preserve the city’s culinary history. He shares how the project started and what he’s uncovered.

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