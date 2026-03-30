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Florida Matters Live & Local

Fighting for street-legal art, blue-night specials, a low-water mark, recipes lost and found

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published March 30, 2026 at 1:32 PM EDT
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Street mural scene with city workers in yellow vests and cones separating the area from others
Mary Shedden
/
WUSF
On Aug. 29, 2025, state officials began painting over a geographic and marine-themed mural that has graced one of the main intersections on the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus for more than two years.

Florida muralists are challenging the state over removed sidewalk artwork. Ideas to survive the drought. A culinary anthropologist's hobby. And a new social media segment on politics.

Florida muralists are challenging the state after colorful sidewalk artworks were removed under a state transportation directive. Local water leaders offer ideas to survive the drought. A culinary anthropologist serves up a tasty hobby. And we kick off a new social media segment in partnership with WUSF’s ‘Your Florida” political team.

From road to recovery?

(0:00) Last year, the state told cities to paint over street art because of safety concerns. But the removal sparked an outcry from artists, and many are taking legal action. One, who lost 17 sidewalk panels depicting local historic African American figures, shares why he feels he should be compensated.

GUEST:

  • Luther Rosebaro, artist

A little blue bleeds through

(12:02) Wins by Emily Gregory and Brian Nathan have sparked questions about shifting sentiment in Florida. Both centered their campaigns on affordability issues like insurance, education and cost of living. Meghan Bowman, a reporter on WUSF’s “Your Florida” political team, joins us as we begin a new audience-driven segment.

GUEST:

  • Meghan Bowman, WUSF “Your Florida” engagement reporter

Down to a splash

(21:03) With rainfall far below normal, the Tampa Bay area has entered stricter Phase 3 water restrictions. That means less lawn watering and more pressure on regional water supplies. We try to get a better understanding from local water officials.

GUESTS:

  • Michelle Hopkins, Southwest Florida Water Management District regulations director
  • Tamera McBride, Southwest Florida Water Management District hydrologic data manager
  • Warren Hogg, Tampa Bay Water chief science officer
  • Susan Haddock, Hillsborough County Extension, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences

Recipes best served old

(36:10) When popular restaurants go out of business, their recipes often vanish with them. A Tampa chef is collecting and recreating those dishes to preserve the city’s culinary history. He shares how the project started and what he’s uncovered.

GUEST:

  • Eric Hipol, chef and culinary anthropologist

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalPublic ArtElectionsFoodRestaurantsDroughtwater management
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters