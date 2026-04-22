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Florida Matters Live & Local

Fundraiser flashback: Moez than meets the eye, a dream house makeover, Felons Ain’t Failures

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published April 22, 2026 at 12:39 PM EDT
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3 images of an older white man wearing headphones in a studio, with a large gap in his upper teeth, an older disheveled house, and a black man with headphones in a studio
WUSF

If you're looking for a reason to support WUSF, here's one. You help us produce “Florida Matters Live & Local,” which airs each Monday through Thursday at noon.

The program, hosted by Matthew Peddie, tackles timely issues and community interests with newsmakers, elected leaders, locals and newcomers.

This week, we’re focusing on WUSF’s Spring Fund Drive, so it’s a great time to flash back to some of our favorite programs. So today's show is prerecorded.

And remember, you can support this and other WUSF programming with a donation for our fundraiser. Just click here.

Moez wanted, and USF delivered

(0:00) After months of waiting, the state Board of Governors gave its unanimous OK to Moez Limayem as USF’s next president. The vote took just 15 minutes. Now comes the longer test: fundraising, faculty trust, athletics investment and steering the university through Florida’s political crosswinds.

GUESTS:

  • Moez Limayem, USF president

Jackson House revival

(15:54) Built in 1901, the downtown Tampa rooming house offered shelter to Black travelers during segregation and hosted musical icons. After decades of decay, it gets a new chance at life as a museum and education center. The funding is secured and construction is slated to begin this summer.

GUEST:

  • Carolyn Collins, chair of the Jackson House Foundation

From prison to prevention

(27:42) After serving time, rebuilding life on the outside isn’t easy. In St. Petersburg, this guest turned his experience into Felons Ain’t Failures, a podcast-turned-organization focused on mentorship and second chances. Now, through a new Young Influencer Felony Prevention Program, he’s working to help young people avoid the system altogether.

GUEST:

  • Charles "Coach Chuck" Price, founder of Felons Ain’t Failures program and podcast
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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalMoez LimayemUSFThe Jackson House
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters