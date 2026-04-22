Fundraiser flashback: Moez than meets the eye, a dream house makeover, Felons Ain’t Failures

If you're looking for a reason to support WUSF, here's one. You help us produce “Florida Matters Live & Local,” which airs each Monday through Thursday at noon.

The program, hosted by Matthew Peddie, tackles timely issues and community interests with newsmakers, elected leaders, locals and newcomers.

This week, we’re focusing on WUSF’s Spring Fund Drive, so it’s a great time to flash back to some of our favorite programs. So today's show is prerecorded.

And remember, you can support this and other WUSF programming with a donation for our fundraiser. Just click here.

Moez wanted, and USF delivered

(0:00) After months of waiting, the state Board of Governors gave its unanimous OK to Moez Limayem as USF’s next president. The vote took just 15 minutes. Now comes the longer test: fundraising, faculty trust, athletics investment and steering the university through Florida’s political crosswinds.

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Moez Limayem, USF president

Jackson House revival

(15:54) Built in 1901, the downtown Tampa rooming house offered shelter to Black travelers during segregation and hosted musical icons. After decades of decay, it gets a new chance at life as a museum and education center. The funding is secured and construction is slated to begin this summer.

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Carolyn Collins, chair of the Jackson House Foundation

From prison to prevention

(27:42) After serving time, rebuilding life on the outside isn’t easy. In St. Petersburg, this guest turned his experience into Felons Ain’t Failures, a podcast-turned-organization focused on mentorship and second chances. Now, through a new Young Influencer Felony Prevention Program, he’s working to help young people avoid the system altogether.

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