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Florida Matters Live & Local

Explaining the Hope Florida expunge ruling, and caregiving without losing yourself

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 13, 2026 at 1:27 PM EDT
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illustration shows a gavel on a desk with the words HOPE FLORIDA
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Last week, a state appellate court ordered that a recently leaked grand jury report on Hope Florida be expunged. Does it all go away with no repercussions?

We also speak to a local author about her experience as a caregiver for a mom with dementia and a parent to a son with autism.

The show also features work from two WUSF staffers who were honored in Creative Loafing’s recent “Best of the Bay” contest.

Plus, a museum dedicated to The Beatles reopens this week in a new location in downtown St. Petersburg. We replay a conversation we had in June.

Appellate erasure

(0:00) Gov. DeSantis is calling the court ruling a major victory, but the dispute over a $10 million Medicaid settlement is far from forgotten. WUSF's Capitol scribe brings some understanding to the decision, talks about the grand jury report’s media leak and looks ahead to the case's possible consequences into the midterm elections.

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” reporter

'Alicia's Pearl'

(21:02) Caring for an aging parent while raising children can leave little room for your own needs. In her memoir, “Las Perlas de Alicia,” author Alicia Oliveira explores her mother’s dementia , her journey as a mother and autism advocate, and the experiences that shaped her as a Venezuelan American. She shares lessons about grief, resilience and asking for help.

GUEST:

  • Alicia Oliviera, author

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalHope FloridaRon DeSantisCaregiversBooksAuthorParentingDementiaAutism
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman