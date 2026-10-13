Explaining the Hope Florida expunge ruling, and caregiving without losing yourself

Last week, a state appellate court ordered that a recently leaked grand jury report on Hope Florida be expunged. Does it all go away with no repercussions?

We also speak to a local author about her experience as a caregiver for a mom with dementia and a parent to a son with autism.

The show also features work from two WUSF staffers who were honored in Creative Loafing’s recent “Best of the Bay” contest.

Plus, a museum dedicated to The Beatles reopens this week in a new location in downtown St. Petersburg. We replay a conversation we had in June.

Appellate erasure

(0:00) Gov. DeSantis is calling the court ruling a major victory, but the dispute over a $10 million Medicaid settlement is far from forgotten. WUSF's Capitol scribe brings some understanding to the decision, talks about the grand jury report’s media leak and looks ahead to the case's possible consequences into the midterm elections.

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Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” reporter

'Alicia's Pearl'

(21:02) Caring for an aging parent while raising children can leave little room for your own needs. In her memoir, “Las Perlas de Alicia,” author Alicia Oliveira explores her mother’s dementia , her journey as a mother and autism advocate, and the experiences that shaped her as a Venezuelan American. She shares lessons about grief, resilience and asking for help.

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