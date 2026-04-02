© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Smart glasses could soon be banned in Hillsborough County schools

WUSF | By Ricardo Cuomo
Published April 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Weather app projected onto a lens of black smart glasses.
yuriygolub
/
stock.adobe.com
Under the current policy, smart glasses are not included in the list of wireless communication devices.

Under the current policy, “wireless communication devices” are restricted in the classroom. That includes smartphones, headphones, earbuds, two-way messaging devices, smart watches and electronic gaming devices.

The Hillsborough County School Board is considering adding smart glasses to its list of banned electronics on school grounds.

Lea esta historia en español

Under the current policy, “wireless communication devices” are restricted in the classroom. That includes smartphones, headphones, earbuds, two-way messaging devices, smart watches and electronic gaming devices.

Elementary and middle school students aren’t allowed to use those devices at any time during the school day; high school students can’t use them during instructional time unless a teacher approves.

Currently, the list of devices doesn’t include smart glasses, but board members are considering adding them to it.

At a school board workshop Tuesday, board member Patti Rendon said it all comes down to student behavior.

“If anyone has ever used these glasses, they actually can give you the answers to the questions,” she said. “AI can do it for you and answer your test questions, so it really takes away from our educational process, and I believe it is a responsibility of this board to make it very clear to our students that this is not going to be acceptable.”

Chief Academic Officer Gary Brady advised students who need prescription glasses to find regular ones.

“I think the only questions we’ve had are related to prescription smart glasses, but we're giving enough time right now for students to make accommodations,” he said. “They can have another pair of glasses that they can use if they are prescription.”

School principals will be taught how to identify smart glasses in the classroom.

They will also be allowed to wear such glasses, as the policy will be limited to students.

“We’re very restrictive around what students can utilize, but as far as adults go, they can keep their smart glasses for now,” District Superintendent Van Ayres said. “This is more in regards to students and how they utilize that during the school day, and would distract from learning.”

There is no date set for the board to vote on the change.

1 of 2  — WIRELESS DEVICE POLICY FLYER_English and Spanish_page-0001.jpg
2 of 2  — WIRELESS DEVICE POLICY FLYER_English and Spanish_page-0002.jpg

Tags
Education Hillsborough County School BoardCell PhonesWireless Communications
Ricardo Cuomo
Ricardo Cuomo is a WUSF Zimmerman Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Ricardo Cuomo
Related Stories
  1. Pinellas County School Board votes to close, merge schools to address low enrollment
  2. Hillsborough School Board Still Divided On Reopening
  3. Hillsborough School Board Says ‘No’ To Six Charter Schools
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now