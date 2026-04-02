Smart glasses could soon be banned in Hillsborough County schools

The Hillsborough County School Board is considering adding smart glasses to its list of banned electronics on school grounds.

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Under the current policy, “wireless communication devices” are restricted in the classroom. That includes smartphones, headphones, earbuds, two-way messaging devices, smart watches and electronic gaming devices.

Elementary and middle school students aren’t allowed to use those devices at any time during the school day; high school students can’t use them during instructional time unless a teacher approves.

Currently, the list of devices doesn’t include smart glasses, but board members are considering adding them to it.

At a school board workshop Tuesday, board member Patti Rendon said it all comes down to student behavior.

“If anyone has ever used these glasses, they actually can give you the answers to the questions,” she said. “AI can do it for you and answer your test questions, so it really takes away from our educational process, and I believe it is a responsibility of this board to make it very clear to our students that this is not going to be acceptable.”

Chief Academic Officer Gary Brady advised students who need prescription glasses to find regular ones.

“I think the only questions we’ve had are related to prescription smart glasses, but we're giving enough time right now for students to make accommodations,” he said. “They can have another pair of glasses that they can use if they are prescription.”

School principals will be taught how to identify smart glasses in the classroom.

They will also be allowed to wear such glasses, as the policy will be limited to students.

“We’re very restrictive around what students can utilize, but as far as adults go, they can keep their smart glasses for now,” District Superintendent Van Ayres said. “This is more in regards to students and how they utilize that during the school day, and would distract from learning.”

There is no date set for the board to vote on the change.