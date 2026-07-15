Meet the Tampa Bay valedictorian who earned a historical 11.99 weighted GPA

Vaibhav Bhaskar had valedictorian next to his name years before he even knew what the word meant — but this trajectory would lead him to a historical GPA and the chance for a prestigious college education.

As Bhaskar puts it, it all began as a 5th grader. He was in class and the teacher told them all to come up with an alliteration to describe themselves that matches their names. For instance, "Brilliant Bob" or "Kind Kelly."

But Bhaskar was completely stuck on what term could flow with his name. He recounted his teacher looked at him and told him to go with "Valedictorian Vaibhav."

Although he did not comprehend the meaning, he still put pen to paper writing out each word on his nametag.

Little did he know he was also penning his future.

How'd he earn a 11.99 GPA?

Bhaskar wrapped up his senior year at Steinbrenner High School earlier this year. He crossed the graduation stage with a record-breaking weighted GPA of 11.99 — clearing a previous record from 2022 of 11.84.

The Lutz resident was in the last class where this kind of GPA is even possible for the district. Hillsborough County Schools revised its Grand Point Average calculation model, starting in 2023 with its 9th graders, according to its website. The class of 2026 was still part of the old model.

"It goes to show that we've really placed these limitations on our goals, but I believe that no goal is truly out of reach." Vaibhav Bhaskar

According to the school district, the weighting of advanced coursework added to a students' GPA resulted in "unusually high" GPAs. The model now in effect for future graduates makes it more standardized and caps it, so it won't be mathematically possible to get Bhaskar's results going forward.

Bhaskar said it was hearing that the past record was 11.84 that really defined his goals. Beating it became his "fixation."

"Maybe who knows if the previous record was a 12.84 maybe I could add a 12.99, and it goes to show that we've really placed these limitations on our goals, but I believe that no goal is truly out of reach" he said on "Florida Matters Live & Local."

To reach this goal, he took 20 AP classes through his four years as well as 24 dual enrollment classes at Hillsborough College and the University of Florida.

But don't believe he was just stuck in his room all day with a nose in a book.

The key to achieving high academic standards? Balance, he said.

Bhaskar said he thinks of his GPA as a "byproduct" of his work ethic. He was involved in nonprofits. He also founded an investment club at his school as he's passionate about finance and economics. He was even the president of the South Asian Student Association and the captain of the school's mock trial team.

"I was just your average high school kid," he said. "I enjoy learning very much and taking those classes — kind of putting myself out of my comfort zone is what resulted in that."

His father, Bhaskar Malayappan, gave credit to his son's drive in reaching his goals.

"We didn't force him to read or do this much courses. So for example, we have a train track. So we laid the foundation, and here's the train, and he went with his speed and we didn't control his speed at all," he explained.

What's next?

Bhaskar is heading to Duke University to earn a double major in economics and public policy. He said he chose Duke because he loves the sports culture there and it has good programs.

He's always been a math person and finds the intersections between numbers and human behavior interesting.

You might also catch him running for office years down the line. At least that's the plan, he said. Bhaskar wants to "create positive change in the world" and feels like policy is a good way to make that happen.

"Don't try to be like anyone else. Always follow your true passions, and that's what makes you stand out." Vaibhav Bhaskar

"Every major problem we face — whether it's education, healthcare, wages — it all has an economic component," Bhaskar said. "And I feel like to make good decisions, you need to know who you're impacting and what you're impacting."

And although Bhaskar had no clue what "valedictorian" meant sitting in his 5th grade classroom, as the years went on, the term became a big part of his identity.

"Valedictorian comes from the Latin vale dicere: to say farewell. And over these last few years, what has meant to be a moment of reflection at the end became something I spent years trying to arrive at," he recounted in his graduation speech. "Standing here now, crossing that finish line, I wish I had slowed down just a little earlier and noticed the moments that were never meant to be rushed through."

His recommendation to others is to not chase something you don't know. Focus on what you know is valuable to you. Don't follow trends — instead "always follow your true passions and quirks." As that's what will make you stand out in the end.

"Whether you have everything figured out or you're just planning to figure it out as you go — and honestly with whatever GPA I ended up with, I still don't have it all figured out — don't just chase something because it looks good," he said to his peers. "Take a second to ask yourself: why? Because something can look impressive from the outside can still feel empty if it isn't aligned with what you actually value."

This story was compiled from an interview conducted by Cathy Carter for "Florida Matters Live & Local." You can listen to the entire program here.