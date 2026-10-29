School funding is on the ballot for three districts in the Tampa Bay region

Voters in Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties have a school tax referendum on their ballots.

While Hillsborough and Pasco school districts are seeking to renew existing taxes, Polk County Public Schools is asking voters to approve a new property tax increase.

Here's a breakdown of each referendum.

Hillsborough half-penny sales tax renewal

The referendum asks voters whether to continue the existing half-cent sales tax for another 10 years starting Jan. 1, 2029.

Revenue would help fund school construction, renovations, air-conditioning systems, roofs, safety improvements, technology and other capital projects.

The funds cannot be used toward employee salaries or routine operating expenses. Teacher salaries are being boosted by a separate property tax that voters approved in 2024.

Since 2019, the half-penny sales tax has generated $1.5 billion that helped fund more than 900 projects ranging from HVAC replacements and new roofs to athletic facilities, playgrounds, security vestibules and technology upgrades, according to the campaign Half-Penny Promise.

Quan Remmer, president of the Hillsborough County Council PTA/PTSA, said the district has relied on this referendum for the last eight years.

"I think it's a broader public interest when we are discussing having these well-maintained schools, even for residents who don't even have children attending," said Remmer.

Remmer pointed out that a Citizen Oversight Committee oversees how the money is spent. Referendum finances are independently audited.

Every school is guaranteed to receive at least $500,000 in improvements.

Pasco property tax renewal

Pasco's school ballot referendum asks voters to renew a one millage property tax that was originally approved in 2022 and has helped boost teacher pay.

If approved, the tax would be renewed July 1, 2027 and last another four years.

Revenue from this tax will also enhance school safety.

The tax would cost homeowners $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property after the homestead exemption.

A home with an assessed value of $300,000 would pay about $300 a year. That's about $25 a month.

Kim Anderson, chairperson of People for Pasco, a political action committee that's campaigned for the tax renewal, said the additional funding has led to higher retention for teachers.

"It's made Pasco County competitive with salary, with all of the counties around us," said Anderson.

All counties in the Tampa Bay Region, except for Polk which is seeking one this year, have an existing tax referendum in place.

In Pasco County, the additional revenue has helped raise base salary for teachers to $52,450.

Without the millage, teachers and non-administrative staff would lose approximately 12% of their salary that cannot be replaced by another funding source, according to the district.

Base pay for teachers would drop to $48,000.

"Younger, with less seniority folks may just jump and go to another district that does have it [referendum] because everybody around us has it," said Anderson, "and I wouldn't blame them if they were to need more money to help support their family."

Polk millage referendum

A similar story is playing out in Polk County, except the district is asking voters to approve an additional millage that would help make teacher and staff salaries more competitive with surrounding districts that already have the tax boost.

Ryan DelliVeniri, chairperson for Citizens for Quality Education Polk, said he understands that voters may feel reluctant to add another expense to their budget.

"You can feel how you want about taxation and if we should or not, but in order for us to compete with the counties around us, we'll have to," said DelliVeniri.

If approved, the tax would go into effect next July for four years. It would generate approximately $65.6 million.

Teacher and staff pay would receive 80% of the funding.

The other 20% will go towards school safety and security, fine/performing arts, workforce development and career technical education and early childhood education.

Osceola County, which sits just east of Polk County, is also considering a voter-approved millage.

If Polk voters fail to pass the referendum, DelliVeniri said teacher vacancies are likely to worsen.

Among the seven largest counties in the state, Polk is the only one that does not have a voter-approved millage and has the lowest starting salary for its teachers at $47,500.

At the beginning of this school year, Polk County Public Schools had the most teacher vacancies among districts in the Tampa Bay Region, with more than 400 unfilled positions.